Pro-Orders Available For Mail-Order Autographs For Upcoming Convention Signings
Highspots Auctions has opened pre-orders for mail-order autographs from upcoming conventions WrestleCon and The Gathering. As PWInsider reports, there are now pre-orders available for mail-in autographs from the two conventions that you can check out here.
Announced for the mail-in autographs are:
WrestleCon Destination: Cleveland: Sting, The Garcias aka Bellas, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, Lita, Kevin Nash, Elijah, Kevin Nash, Jinder Mahal
The Gathering: Kevin Von Erich, The Rougeaus, Harvey Whippleman, Masahiro Chono, The Jumping Bomb Angels
