wrestling / News

Pro-Orders Available For Mail-Order Autographs For Upcoming Convention Signings

July 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Destination WrestleCon Image Credit: WrestleCon

Highspots Auctions has opened pre-orders for mail-order autographs from upcoming conventions WrestleCon and The Gathering. As PWInsider reports, there are now pre-orders available for mail-in autographs from the two conventions that you can check out here.

Announced for the mail-in autographs are:

WrestleCon Destination: Cleveland: Sting, The Garcias aka Bellas, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, Lita, Kevin Nash, Elijah, Kevin Nash, Jinder Mahal

The Gathering: Kevin Von Erich, The Rougeaus, Harvey Whippleman, Masahiro Chono, The Jumping Bomb Angels

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Highspots, The Gathering V, WrestleCon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading