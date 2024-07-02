Pro-Orders Available For Mail-Order Autographs For Upcoming Convention Signings

Highspots Auctions has opened pre-orders for mail-order autographs from upcoming conventions WrestleCon and The Gathering. As PWInsider reports, there are now pre-orders available for mail-in autographs from the two conventions that you can check out here.

Announced for the mail-in autographs are:

WrestleCon Destination: Cleveland: Sting, The Garcias aka Bellas, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, Lita, Kevin Nash, Elijah, Kevin Nash, Jinder Mahal

The Gathering: Kevin Von Erich, The Rougeaus, Harvey Whippleman, Masahiro Chono, The Jumping Bomb Angels