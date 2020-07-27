Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT to Merge Into New Company CyberFight

Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT are taking steps to survive COVID-19 by merging together to form a new company. The two companies announced in a press conference on Monday morning JST that they will be merging on September 1st and taking on the name of CyberFight. It was stated during the press conference that the move is being dune to fortify the business and economic foundation of the company, with the move being triggered by the economic landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was said that “A lot about the future is still unclear and the entertainment industry is severely hurt, but the show must go on, and we wanted to streamline costs where we could.”

CyberAgent owns both promotions and is behind the merger decision. The new management structure of CyberFight will see Sanshiro Takagi serve as President, with Naomichi Marufuji and Akito set as EVPs. The in-ring product of both companies will not be affected, it was said, with the goal being to run a Tokyo Dome show. The back office will be streamlined, but each promotion will keep running itself and press/media will reside in each promotion.