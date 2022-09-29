Pro Wrestling Revolution Hosting Tryouts for NOAH in November

– Pro Wrestling Revolution has announced that it will be hosting tryouts for Pro Wrestling NOAH in San Jose, California in November. Naomichi and Katsuhiko Nakajima will be in on hand and representing NOAH for the tryouts:

PRO WRESTLING REVOLUTION HOSTS PRO WRESTLING NOAH TRY-OUTS

San Jose, CA, November 17th, 2022

Pro Wrestling NOAH will be holding try-outs in San Jose, California, at the Pro Wrestling Revolution Training Academy on November 17th, 2022. Naomichi Marufuj and Katsuhiko Nakajima will the representatives for NOAH for the try-outs. The chosen fighter(s) would be invited to Japan to be a part of a Pro Wrestling NOAH tour.

California–based Lucha Libre promotion Pro Wrestling Revolution worked with multi-platform entertainment company Masked Republic to acquire a P-3 group visa for 37 pro wrestlers from Japan. This will allow stars from Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH and Dragon Gate Japan Pro-Wrestling to wrestle in Pro Wrestling Revolution starting later this year.

“We’re bringing the hard-hitting puroresu style of Japanese wrestling to Pro Wrestling Revolution,” said Gabriel Ramirez, who launched Pro Wrestling Revolution in 2008. “It’s a chance to combine Lucha Libre and Puroresu, two styles which have been closely associated over the years. Now we’re bringing this Mexico-Japan wrestling connection to the States.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

[email protected]