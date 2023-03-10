Producers For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new report has the producers for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced matches and segments on Wednesday’s show:

* Ari Daivari & Pat Buck produced Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal.

* Luther and BJ Whitmer produced the Ruby Soho Promo and her match with Skye Blue.

* Serpentico was the producer for FTR’s promo.

* Jerry Lynn produced Top Flight & AR Fox vs. Jericho Appreciation Society, plus the post-match segment.

* Dean Malenko produced the Dark Order vs. Blackpool Combat Club.

* Pat Buck produced Powerhouse Hobb vs. Wardlow.

There was no producer listed on rundowns for the the Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson promo.