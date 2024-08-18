wrestling / News
Producers For This Weekend’s WWE Smackdown
August 18, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers for this weekend’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:
* Nick Aldis produced the Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Los Garza and Chelsea Green vs. Indi Hartwell dark matches, as well as the WWE Speed match between Je’Von Evans and Pete Dunne
* Jason Jordan produced the Nia Jax Championship Celebration.
* Petey Williams was the producer for Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes.
* Jason Jordan produced Naomi vs. Blair Davenport.
* Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller.
* Shane Helms was the producer for The Street Profits vs. DIY.
* Michael Hayes produced the Bloodline and Roman Reigns segment.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Comments on Those Who Expected Him To Have Issues In WWE
- Arn Anderson Says Backstage Vibe At SummerSlam Was Different Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Locker Room’s Reaction To Scott Hall And Kevin Nash Coming In
- Tony Khan Doesn’t Think WWE Has Stopped Contract Tampering, Says AEW Will Return To UK Next Year