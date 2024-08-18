Producers For This Weekend’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for this weekend’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:

* Nick Aldis produced the Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Los Garza and Chelsea Green vs. Indi Hartwell dark matches, as well as the WWE Speed match between Je’Von Evans and Pete Dunne

* Jason Jordan produced the Nia Jax Championship Celebration.

* Petey Williams was the producer for Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes.

* Jason Jordan produced Naomi vs. Blair Davenport.

* Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller.

* Shane Helms was the producer for The Street Profits vs. DIY.

* Michael Hayes produced the Bloodline and Roman Reigns segment.