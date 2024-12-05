Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame To Honor Author/Historian Tim Hornbaker

Tim Hornbaker is set to receive the Jim Melby award from the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. The organization announced that Hornbaker is the 2025 recipient of the award, as you can see in the press release below:

The George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is proud to announce Tim Hornbaker as the 2025 recipient of the Jim Melby Award. The Jim Melby Award recognizes excellence in the preservation of professional wrestling history through the written word. It is named in honor of Jim Melby, a professional wrestling historian and journalist who set the highest standard within his profession.

Tim Hornbaker is the author of six books covering the history of professional wrestling, including “National Wrestling Alliance: The Untold Story of the Monopoly that Strangled Professional

Wrestling”, “Death of the Territories”, and “Capital Revolution”. Hornbaker’s in depth research and writing style make his works textbooks for those wishing to learn about the history of professional wrestling. In addition to his books on professional wrestling, Hornbaker has authored books covering the history of professional baseball.

Congratulations, Tim! We look forward to honoring you July 17-19, 2025!