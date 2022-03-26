PROGRESS Chapter 131 Results: Jonathan Gresham Retains Title in Headliner

– PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 131 was held yesterday at The Garage in London, England. The event marked PROGRESS’ 10th anniversary. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship No. 1 Contendership: Laura Di Matteo beat Alexxis Falcon and Rhio and Skye Smitson.

* Ilja Dragunov beat Cara Noir.

* The Atlas Championship will return in April with a tournament to crown a new champion.

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: The 0121 (Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) beat The Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) (c) and Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) and The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) and North West Strong (Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs) to capture the tag team titles.

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) beat Alex Windsor.

* PROGRESS World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) beat Warren Banks.

