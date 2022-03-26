wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 131 Results: Jonathan Gresham Retains Title in Headliner
– PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 131 was held yesterday at The Garage in London, England. The event marked PROGRESS’ 10th anniversary. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship No. 1 Contendership: Laura Di Matteo beat Alexxis Falcon and Rhio and Skye Smitson.
* Ilja Dragunov beat Cara Noir.
* The Atlas Championship will return in April with a tournament to crown a new champion.
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: The 0121 (Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) beat The Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) (c) and Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) and The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) and North West Strong (Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs) to capture the tag team titles.
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) beat Alex Windsor.
* PROGRESS World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) beat Warren Banks.
Doors have opened for the PROGRESS 10TH ANNIVERSARY show at the Garage 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CWYPBrMSXk
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 25, 2022
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 25, 2022
Number One Contenders Match time. Opening contest at #PROGRESS10 pic.twitter.com/mndQflGwTk
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 25, 2022
The NXT UK Champion @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR makes his entrance at #Progress10 to face @Cara_Noir pic.twitter.com/7NFNPebB1e
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 25, 2022
The interval at #Progress10 seems to be going so quickly! pic.twitter.com/kbxeF6Lirb
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 25, 2022
It’s back. The winner of April’s Atlas Tournament will win the Atlas Championship. A belt so massive that @SimonMiller316 could only manage one lap of the ring! #PROGRESS10 pic.twitter.com/3N3gYVctPk
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 25, 2022
. @chrisridgeway__ in control as the tag team title gauntlet starts with North West Strong and the champs, Smokin’ Aces. #PROGRESS10 pic.twitter.com/aSw4MDkapg
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 25, 2022
The Quintessential Diva….The Impact Knockout.
Gisele Shaw graces #PROGRESS10 with her presence as she defends her title against Alex Windsor. pic.twitter.com/gtc5dTeEOI
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 25, 2022
The main event of the night is here. @TheJonGresham defends his PROGRESS Wrestling Championship against Warren Banks and the fans are rabid for a title change! #PROGRESS10 pic.twitter.com/oJaolN9uRy
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 25, 2022
