Pure Championship Open Challenge Match Added to ROH Final Battle
Lee Moriarty is set to defend the ROH Pure Championship at Final Battle as he has issued an open challenge for his belt. It’s unknown who will accept the challenge at this time. Final Battle happens at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on December 20. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Matt Cardona
* ROH Women’s TV Championship: Red Velvet (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Billie Starkz
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Texas Bull Rope Match: The Sons Of Texas (c) vs. The Righteous
* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. TBD
* Survival of the Fittest for ROH World TV Championship: Brian Cage (c) vs. AR Fox vs. Blake Christian vs. Komander vs. Mark Davis vs. Willie Mack
* QT Marshall vs. Jay Lethal
This Friday, 12/20
New York, NY#ROHFinalBattle
ROH Pure Title Open Challenge@theleemoriarty vs ?
After scoring a huge win retaining his title on @ringofhonor tv last week, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty has put out an Open Challenge for Final Battle!
Who will answer the call? pic.twitter.com/0ksOvxsYrv
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 15, 2024
