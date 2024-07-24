wrestling / News
Pure Title Match Added to ROH Death Before Dishonor
In a post on Twitter, CEO Tony Khan announced a Pure title match for ROH Death Before Dishonor this upcoming Friday. Wheeler Yuta will defend against Lee Moriary, who survived a Proving Ground match. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
* Texas Death Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante
This Friday, 7/26#ROHDBD
Arlington, TXhttps://t.co/520ivBM0yA
ROH Pure Title@WheelerYuta vs @theleemoriarty
After he survived the Proving Ground + following Thursday's BCC vs STP tag on ROH TV
Moriarty will challenge Yuta for the Pure Title Friday at Death Before Dishonor! pic.twitter.com/Y7hxwJP3Fw
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 24, 2024
