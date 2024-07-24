wrestling / News

Pure Title Match Added to ROH Death Before Dishonor

July 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Death Before Dishonor Image Credit: ROH

In a post on Twitter, CEO Tony Khan announced a Pure title match for ROH Death Before Dishonor this upcoming Friday. Wheeler Yuta will defend against Lee Moriary, who survived a Proving Ground match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
* Texas Death Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante

