Pure Title Match Added to ROH Death Before Dishonor

In a post on Twitter, CEO Tony Khan announced a Pure title match for ROH Death Before Dishonor this upcoming Friday. Wheeler Yuta will defend against Lee Moriary, who survived a Proving Ground match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet

* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

* Texas Death Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante