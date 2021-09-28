wrestling / News
PWG Issues Statement On Alleged Assault Of Trans Fan at Threemendous VI
PWG has issued a statement after word began to spread about an alleged assault on a trans fan at last night’s Threemendous IV event. Word spread on social media today that a fan was assaulted as they were heading to the bathroom of the Globe Theater at Sunday night’s show in Los Angeles. It has also noted that some fans were yelling homophobic and racist slurs during the show.
PWG issued a statement on Monday afternoon which read:
“We are aware of the incident that was reported on Twitter last night during Threemendous VI. Upon learning of the report we immediately contacted the security and management of the Globe Theatre who investigated throughout the remainder of the night.
“No report was made to Globe or PWG staff or management last night, however we are in contact with the victim and working closely with the Globe to address the situation.
“PWG is committed to being a safe inclusive environment for all fans. We abhor and will not tolerate physical violence at our events.”
