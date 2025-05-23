Queen Of the Ring Twitter Says Vince McMahon Pulled Charlotte Flair From Film

The Queen Of the Ring Twitter account says that Charlotte Flair was originally set to play June Byers, but that she got pulled by Vince McMahon. Flair was originally reported to be cast in the film, and the Twitter account for the film says Flair was set to play Byers until McMahon pulled her because the film was “not a major studio release.” Kamille played Byers in the movie.

The account wrote:

“The incredible Charlotte Flair training with our lead Emily at OVW in the days leading up to the start of filming. WWE Studios had submitted her for the movie and she was originally cast as June Byers, but we were told Vince McMahon then personally pulled her out because we were a small independent film, not a major studio release. Charlotte played a real part in training Emily for the role and we are forever grateful for her involvement. Luckily, Kailey “Kamille” Latimer was available last minute and took on the role of June, delivering a truly stellar performance. It was her first time acting and she did all of her own stunts. Had Kailey not stepped up when and how she did, who knows what would have happened. She saved the day and we love her so much! Truly a superstar. We will share more behind the scenes soon”

