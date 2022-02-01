Quiz Bowl Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

RK-Bro and Alpha Academy will take their rivalry to a Quiz Bowl on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Chad Gable defeated Matt Riddle in a scooter race to earn the right to pick the final stipulation in their Academic Challenge.

Gable chose the Quiz Bowl for the final round, which gives RK-Bro a Raw Tag Team Championship match if they win. If Alpha Academy win, RK-Bro have to go to the back of the line of challengers.