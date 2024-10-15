– During last night’s WWE Raw, R-Truth picked up a win over his former tag team partner The Miz. After the match, R-Truth is still under the belief that Miz is his friend. He spoke about the match during a post-match interview with Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive video.

R-Truth said on The Miz, “I’m looking for Miz, he’s supposed to be in my corner. He put me in my corner, I had a big match tonight and I won.” After Kelley tried to explain that Miz was against R-Truth, he responded, “CK, I think you’re the one that’s confused, me and Miz are friends. Amigos, compadres, pals, bosom buddies, you feel me?”

R-Truth appeared to not understand that it was The Miz who attacked him after the victory. You can view that clip below.