– As noted, The Miz turned on his Awesome Truth tag team partner, R-Truth, last night on WWE Raw. Cathy Kelley later spoke to R-Truth after the attack in a WWE digital exclusive video. He’s still in disbelief over The Miz’s actions, believing that Miz got confused thinking that R-Truth was still a part of The Judgment Day. Below are some highlights:

R-Truth on The Miz being confused: “Yeah, I’m okay. I think he got confused. Miz got confused, he thinks I’m still in Judgment Day.”

On The Miz not hurting him on purpose: “Wait a minute, are you saying that was done on purpose? Cathy Kelley, don’t put no blasphemy on Miz. Miz did not do that intentionally, he was merely confused of which team that I was on. Because I used to be in The Judgment Day a while back. But I left him, and it’s an Awesome Truth, I don’t think he did that on purpose. You think so? Did it look like it? I hope he didn’t. I need to find out. Text him for me, I’ll text him.”

On needing to find The Miz: “I’ll text him. As a matter of fact, I need to go find him cuz I don’t think he would do nothing like that. Not to me, bet not have done it on purpose.”