wrestling / News

Raj Dhesi, Harley Cameron, More Set for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Forged in Excellence

October 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling - Forged in Excellence Raj Dhesi Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that former WWE Champion, The Maharaja Raj Dhesi will be working MLP’s Forged In Excellence shows on October 19-20. Also announced for the shows are AEW wrestler Harley Cameron and Johnny Swinger. You can see the talent announcements below.

QT Marshall vs. Bhupinder Gujjarr was also announced for the upcoming event. The two-day show will be held at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Harley Cameron, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Raj Dhesi, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading