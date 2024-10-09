– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that former WWE Champion, The Maharaja Raj Dhesi will be working MLP’s Forged In Excellence shows on October 19-20. Also announced for the shows are AEW wrestler Harley Cameron and Johnny Swinger. You can see the talent announcements below.

QT Marshall vs. Bhupinder Gujjarr was also announced for the upcoming event. The two-day show will be held at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

ICYMI: "The Maharaja" @RajTheMaharaja Dhesi is a former WWE World Champion and now he's coming to Windsor, Ontario for #MLPForgedInExcellence on October 19 and 20!

BREAKING: "The Swing Man" @swinger_johnny is joining the fun at #MLPForgedInExcellence in Windsor, Ontario on October 19 and 20!

BREAKING: AEW's @harleycameron_ is coming to Windsor, Ontario for #MLPForgedInExcellence on October 19 and 20!

