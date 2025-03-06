Raj Dhesi Recalls His Failed Run With Indus Sher in WWE

– Speaking at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, former WWE Superstar and WWE Champion Raj Dhesi (aka Jinder Mahal) recalls Indus Sher’s run in WWE NXT and why it didn’t work out. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Raj Dhesi on Triple H putting him with Indus Sher in NXT: “Hunter again took over creative and he had that idea in his mind and again he asked me, or he told me more or less, ‘hey I’m going to put you with Indus Sher in NXT,’ … I unfortunately got injured again and he’s like, ‘soon as you come back, I’m going to have you with Indus Sher.'”

On being told he was being switched to a manager: “So I spent about 6 months or so with Indus Sher in NXT and at that time I was wrestling … then we went to Raw and in a way I was told that you’re no longer going to wrestle, you’re just going to be a manager, which was kind of like a kick in the gut … these guys are super talented but I just don’t think they had quite the opportunity or the time to develop into WWE Superstars.”

Jinder Mahal was released by WWE in August 2024. He’s currently a free agent.