Raj Dhesi Says He Wasn’t Surprised By WWE Release
Raj Dhesi, the former Jinder Mahal, says that he was not surprised by his WWE release. Dhesi was among those released from the company in mid-April following WrestleMania, and he spoke on Talk is Jericho about being cut from the company. A few highlights are below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
On his inactivity before his release: “I had become very stale. Creative-wise, I wasn’t doing much, which is okay. I get it. I get it, things change; that’s how my career has always been. It’s a rollercoaster.”
On being okay with the release: “It wasn’t a surprise and I’m okay, ’cause I got released 10 years prior and at that time, it was totally different.”
On his 2014 release: “All three of us [the Three Man Band] weren’t really taking it as seriously as we should have. We were partying too much and we had become rock stars.”