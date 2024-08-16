wrestling / News

Randy Orton Auditioned To Play Cable In Deadpool 2

In an interview with Cody Rhodes for What Do You Wanna Talk About (via Wrestling Inc), Randy Orton revealed that he once auditioned to play Cable in the comic book movie Deadpool 2. Orton lost out to Josh Brolin.

He said: “I read for Cable and, in my head, boy — I was gonna be Cable. I was like, ‘This is it.’ Nope. No callback, no nothing. I think I kind of realized, then, ‘Oh, okay. I can send in these auditions, but I’m a pro wrestler’. And I think I really enjoy being a pro wrestler and everything it’s given me. I don’t think I’ll ever leave this place.

