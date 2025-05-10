Randy Orton Lays Out John Cena With RKO To Close This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Randy Orton stood tall over his WWE Backlash opponent on Smackdown, taking out John Cena with an RKO to end the show. Friday’s episode saw Cena cut a promo in which he vowed that the fans’ childhood would die at Backlash tomorrow, and recalled his first match with Orton 25 years ago as well as their history in WWE.

Cena said tomorrow was their last match together and that they were the names that defined Ruthless Aggression, but that he would kill the legend of Orton tomorrow. Cena brought up Orton’s failed WWE drug tests from 2006 and took shots at Orton’s grandfather, then posed with the title before someone in a mask hit the ring and went after Cena with an RKO. Cena took them out with an AA, only to have the real Orton show up and hit him with the finisher.

Cena defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Orton at Backlash tomorrow.