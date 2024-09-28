wrestling / News
Randy Orton Gets Between Kevin Owens And Cody Rhodes After WWE Smackdown Main Event
September 27, 2024 | Posted by
Randy Orton kept the peace between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes after the main event of this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show ended with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu getting a win over Orton and Owens after Rhodes came down to try and prevent the rest of the Bloodline from interfering, but got thrown into the referee to prevent a three-count. Fatu then hit multiple superkicks and Sikoa got the pinfall.
Owens shoved Rhodes after the match and the two looked ready to brawl, but Orton got between them and calmed things down. The two friends hugged to close the show.
Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set to face Sikoa and Fatu at WWE Bad Blood.
