wrestling / News
Randy Orton, Omos, Riddle & More Added to Men’s Royal Rumble Match
WWE has added seven new names to the men’s Royal Rumble match for this weekend’s show. WWE announced on Monday before Raw that RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle), Omos, American Alpha (Chad Gable and Otis), and the Dirty Dawgz (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) have all joined the men’s match, as you can see below.
The seven join Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, and Kevin Owens in the match, bringing the list up to 22 with eight slots left open.
We’ll have an updated lineup for the Royal Rumble after tonight’s Raw. The show takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
Who just declared for the 2022 30-Man #RoyalRumble Match?! 👀@TheGiantOmos @RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros @WWEGable @otiswwe @HEELZiggler @RealRobertRoode https://t.co/2u0fmTxNWh pic.twitter.com/iryPSwea6Q
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Scotty 2 Hotty On Asking To Work With Rhea Ripley & Raquel Gonzalez In WWE NXT, ‘Bad Comedy’ In Wrestling
- Paige & Sonya Deville Feud On Twitter, Paige Calls Deville ‘Paige 2.0’
- Former Superstars Reportedly Turn Down Offer for WWE Royal Rumble
- More Backstage Details on Lio Rush’s AEW Exit, More Contracts to Expire Soon