Randy Orton, Omos, Riddle & More Added to Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE has added seven new names to the men’s Royal Rumble match for this weekend’s show. WWE announced on Monday before Raw that RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle), Omos, American Alpha (Chad Gable and Otis), and the Dirty Dawgz (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) have all joined the men’s match, as you can see below.

The seven join Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, and Kevin Owens in the match, bringing the list up to 22 with eight slots left open.

We’ll have an updated lineup for the Royal Rumble after tonight’s Raw. The show takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.