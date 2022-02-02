wrestling / News

WWE News: Raquel Gonzalez Agrees to Join Cora Jade in Dusty Classic, Sarray Wins NXT Return Match

February 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cora Jade earned Raquel Gonzalez’s respect in a match on this week’s NXT, and the two will now team up in the Dusty Classic. Wednesday’s episode saw Gonzalez get the win over Jade, but Jade’s tenacity impressed the former NXT Women’s Champion and she agreed to be Jade’s partner in the tournament:

– Sarray was victorious in her in-ring return after her time away from the brand, debuting with her new gimmick as you can see below:

