wrestling / News
WWE News: Raquel Gonzalez Agrees to Join Cora Jade in Dusty Classic, Sarray Wins NXT Return Match
February 1, 2022 | Posted by
– Cora Jade earned Raquel Gonzalez’s respect in a match on this week’s NXT, and the two will now team up in the Dusty Classic. Wednesday’s episode saw Gonzalez get the win over Jade, but Jade’s tenacity impressed the former NXT Women’s Champion and she agreed to be Jade’s partner in the tournament:
– Sarray was victorious in her in-ring return after her time away from the brand, debuting with her new gimmick as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Shane McMahon Rumored to Have Booked Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Receiving Heat Backstage
- Bron Breakker Makes Fun of Dolph Ziggler, Ziggler Threatens to Take WWE NXT Title From Breakker
- Nia Jax Reveals She Declined Offer to Participate in WWE Royal Rumble, Felt Offer Was a Slap in the Face
- Royal Rumble Matches Reportedly Affected By Triple H & TJ Wilson’s Absences