Raquel Rodriguez On How Liv Morgan Helped Make Her Comfortable On Main Roster

Raquel Rodriguez is a big fan of her tag team partner Liv Morgan, and she talked about how Morgan helped her when she hit the main roster. The co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was a guest on WWE’s After the Bell and talked about how Morgan helped her in the transition to NXT.

“Oh yeah, you know coming up to SmackDown and only being here for a year, of course anyone new to Raw or SmackDown is going to be a little bit timid, we’re going to be a little bit quiet,” Rodriguez said (per Fightful). “We’re trying to figure out the ropes, we’re trying to adjust to a new atmosphere, to the new crew, to the new team, to the new divisions. So it is a lot different from NXT, and Liv has really showed me that it’s okay to fight for what you believe in, it’s okay to fight for what you feel is best for you and best for WWE and the women’s division. And she has so much passion and so much energy, and she puts that forward every single time we get an opportunity to step into the ring, and it really makes me wanna step up every time we’re in there to come up with new tag moves, to come up with new stuff, to have a goal every time we’re in the ring.”

She continued, “I love that about her because she’s really taking the lead, she’s really taking charge and making me really hone into my craft and who I am as Raquel Rodriguez.”