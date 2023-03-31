wrestling / News
Ratings, Audience For AEW All Access Premiere After Dynamite
AEW All Access has its official premiere after last night’s AEW Dynamite, and the ratings and audience are in. The Wednesday 10 PM ET airing of the episode drew a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 328,000 viewers, a significant drop from the lead-in of Dynamite which drew a 0.28 demo rating and 833,000 viewers.
It is important to note that this is essentially a repeat of the show, since the “sneak peek” that aired on Saturday drew a 0.24 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 738,000 viewers. That said, it should also be noted that the Saturday game had the NCAA men’s basketball tournament as a lead-in which had a hefty 2.09 demo rating and 7.674 million viewers.
AEW All Access ranked #30 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily.
