Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew over a million viewers, getting 1,020,000 viewers with an 0.37 rating (480,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more detail on the numbers for the show, noting that only a single quarter dropped below a million viewers. That was the Dan Lambert promo.

The show had a 0.19 rating in 18-34. It was largely helped by huge declines from its normal competition, Challenge (451,000 viewers, 0.23) and Real Housewives of Orange County (822,000 viewers, 0.24). There was also no NBA games that night due to COVID causing schedule changes. The college football game that went head-to-head had 2,569,000 viewers and an 0.57 rating, better than what the NBA usually gets.

Dynamite was #2 in its time slot, #10 in women 18-49, #2 in men 18-49, #3 in 18-34, #15 in women 12-34 and #2 in men 12-34. The show was up 7.8% in viewers, 20.6% in 18-49 and 2.2% in 18-34. It managed to beat RAW this week in men 18-34 and 35-49, although RAW had a lot more competition. In men 18-49, Dynamite also won (356,000 to 293,000, although RAW had a huge lead in women (201,000 to 124,000).

The show had 98,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 18.1%), 39,000 in women 18-34 (down 23.5%), 258,000 in men 35-49 (up 29.6%) and 85,000 in women 35-49 (up 30.8%). The audience was 74.2% men in 18-49. There were several times in the show that got as high as 77%. Dynamite had a 0.13 in 12-17 (up 9.1%), 0.19 in 18-34 (up 2.2%), 0.55 in 35-49 (up 29.9%) and 0.43 in 50+ (down 2.3%).

The first quarter was the best in 18-49, women 18-49, women 18-34, 35-49 and women 35-49. It was tied with Q2 in men 18-34, while Q2 had the most viewers overall. Q7 was the highest in men 18-49 (tied with Q8) and men 35-49.

Here’s a look at the show quarter-by-quarter:

Q1: Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole – 1,015,000 viewers, 535,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cassidy vs. Cole/Kyle O’Reilly debuts – 1,053,000 viewers (up 38,000), 497,000 in 18-49 (down 38,000)

Q3: Hangman Page & Bryan Danielson segment/The Pinnacle promo/Wardlow vs. Shawn Dean – 1,007,000 viewers (down 46,000), 472,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q4: Dan Lambert promo/Owen Hart video – 999,000 viewers (down 8,000), 460,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q5: Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho – 1,000,000 viewers (up 1,000), 436,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)

Q6: Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison/Hardy Family Office promo/Jurassic Express promo – 1,006,000 viewers (up 6,000), 470,000 in 18-49 (up 34,000)

Q7: CM Punk, Sting & Darby Allin vs. MJF & FTR – 1,047,000 viewers (up 41,000), 490,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)

Q8: End of Punk, Sting & Allin vs. MJF & FTR – 1,032,000 viewers (down 15,000), 476,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)