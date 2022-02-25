Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was back over a million viewers, getting 1,010,000 in viewership. The show also had a 0.40 rating (517,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

The show had a 0.25 in 18-34. Normally the show has the lead-in to thank, at least since they’ve been on TBS, for strong early numbers. That wouldn’t be true in this case, as The Big Bang Theory was only up 2% from last week. However, Dynamite had less competition than last week, as it was not against the Olympics or NBA. There was a lot of news competition, but the majority of it came late at night when Russia invaded Ukraine at 11 PM. This only would have hurt the West Coast numbers.

AEW was #3 for the night (behind CNN’s coverage of the Russia story and College Basketball on ESPN). It was almost a tie for #1 in the time slot, as College Basketball also had a 0.40, along with 1,376,000 viewers (1,102,000 and 0.29 in its first hour compared to Dynamite getting 0.40 in both hours). Tucker Carlson had the most viewers with 3,663,000, but only a 0.31 rating, knocking it away from the top spot it usually gets. The only other head-to-head sports was a soccer game on ESPN 2, which had 295,000 viewers and an 0.09 rating, and an NHL game on TNT (315,000, 0.09).

Dynamite had its biggest gains in viewers under 35. It was #10 in women 18-49, #2 in men 18-49 (behind college basketball), #3 in 18-34, #6 in women 12-34 and #2 in men 12-34. WWE RAW, meanwhile, had a large number of male viewers this week, beating Dynamite in men 18-49 for the third week in the last ten (428,000 to 348,000).

The show was up 16.2% in viewers from last week, up 27.3% in 18-49 and up 55.9% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was up 21.5% in viewers, up 14.4% in 18-49 and up 49.1% in 18-34.

It had 111,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 46.1%), 69,000 in women 18-34 (up 77.1%), 236,000 in men 35-49 (up 9.7%) and 108,000 in women 35-49 (up 31.7%). The audience was 67.3% male in 18-49. The show did 0.16 in 12-17 (up 60%), 0.25 in 18-34 (up 55.9%), 0.55 in 35-49 (up 16.6%) and 0.39 in 50+ (same as last week).

The show was above a million for half of the show, but did drop below that mark for the second half. It only went below 500,000 in 18-49 once, in Q2, before going back up for the rest of the show. Q1 was the high point for total viewers, women 18-49 and women 35-49. Q3 was the high point for 18-34 and women 18-34. Q4 was the high point in men 18-49. Q6 was the high point in 18-49, and tied with Q1 in women 18-49 and 35-49. Q7 was the high point in men 35-49. Q8 was the high point for women 18-34, which usually drops through the show but instead rose from 53,000 to 69,000 as the show continued.

Q1: Tag Team Battle Royal – 1,088,000 viewers, 506,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of tag team battle royal/Hangman Page & Adam Cole & reDRagon segment – 1,048,000 viewers (down 40,000), 498,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q3: MJF promo/2point0 and Daniel Garcia promo – 1,038,000 viewers (down 10,000), 532,000 in 18-49 (up 34,000)

Q4: Kings of the Black Throne vs. Penta Oscura & PAC/Buddy Matthews debut – 1,010,000 viewers (down 28,000), 519,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q5: Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa video/Eddie Kingston & Chris Jericho segment – 997,000 viewers (down 13,000), 528,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q6: End of Jericho & Kingston segment/Ricky Starks vs. 10/AHFO promo/The Elite segment – 986,000 viewers (down 11,000), 533,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q7: Jade Cargill vs. The Bunny – 969,000 viewers (down 17,000), 515,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q8: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia – 942,000 viewers (down 27,000), 508,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)