Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite dropped slightly in viewership this past week, but was up in the key 18-49 rating, making it the #1 show on cable this past Wednesday. It had 945,000 viewers and a 0.40 (516,000) in 18-49. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite managed to perform well against the ongoing news coverage of Russia’s war with the Ukraine, as well as both NBA games and the ACC basketball tournament. It had a big increase in female viewers, although it was behind RAW with men 18-49 (373,000 to 326,000) and women (219,000 to 184,000). The female numbers in particular were closer than normal, however.

For Wednesday night, the show drew an 0.23 in 18-34. It was #4 in women 18-49, #2 with men (behind the NBA), #4 in 18-34, #3 in women 12-34 and #7 in men 12-34 behind the NBA and college basketball. The head-to-head NBA game had 1,117,000 viewers and a 0.38. Tucker Carlson and Hannity had the most viewers of the night with 3,989,000 and 3,167,000 respectively (also getting a 0.33 and 0.29 rating, respectively). The ACC tournament had 605,000 and a 0.15. A new episode of South Park had 621,000 viewers and a 0.30. Other sports coverage for the night, such as Big East basketball, the NHL and New England vs. Mexico in soccer, had low viewership and ratings.

Dynamite was down 2.2% in viewers from last week, up 12.2% in 18-49 and down 1.2% in 18-34. It was up 27.2% from last year in viewers, up 24.3% in 18-49 and up 61.3% in 18-34. Dynamite had 93,000 in men 18-34 (down 10.6% from last week), 70,000 in women 18-34 (up 14.8%), 239,000 in men 35-49 (up 12.2%) and 114,000 in women 35-49 (up 39%). The audience was 64.3% male, lower than usual. It had a 0.16 in 12-17 (up 23.1%), 0.23 in 18-34 (down 1.2%), 0.57 in 35-49 (up 20%) and 0.33 in 50+ (down 15.3%).

Q1 was the high point in every demo other than 18-34, which went to Q5. After dropping in Q2, Q3 and Q4, the show managed to rise in viewers for the next three quarters before dropping again with Q8.

Q1: Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston segment – 1,113,000 viewers, 590,000 in 18-49

Q2: Adam Page vs. Dante Martin – 927,000 viewers (down 186,000), 502,000 in 18-49 (down 88,000)

Q3: Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Anthony Henry & JD Drake/William Regal promo – 915,000 viewers (down 12,000), 511,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q4: PAC vs. Wheeler Yuta/Dark Order & Hangman Page segment/The Elite segment/FTR fires Tully Blanchard – 886,000 viewers (down 29,000), 501,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q5: AHFO Meeting/Jeff Hardy debuts/Wardlow speaks – 924,000 viewers (up 38,000), 509,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q6: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. The Acclaimed/Keith Lee & QT Marshall segment/Jade Cargill promo – 939,000 viewers (up 15,000), 519,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q7: Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa – 944,000 viewers (up 5,000), 508,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q8: Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky/Paige VanZant signs with AEW – 913,000 viewers (down 31,000), 491,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)