Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was up in viewership and ratings this week. The show had 858,000 viewers and an 0.29 (380,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had a 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

The show performed consistently in the first three quarters before a steep drop in Q4 onward. As far as competition, there wasn’t anything that would have resulted in such a drop. AEW was #4 for the night behind two NBA games and Vanderpump Rules. The NBA game between Dallas and New Orleans was #1 with 1,177,000 and a 0.37 rating. Vanderpump Rules was unusual it went against hour two of Dynamite and was up significantly from the week before, with 879,000 and a 0.35 (last week was 648,000/0.24).

Compared to last week, the show was up 3% in viewers, up 7.3% in 18-49 and up 25.8% in 18-34. Compared to last year, the show was down 9.2% in viewers, down 26.4% in 18-49 and down 7.4% in 18-34.

Dynamite was #12 for the night in women 18-49, #3 in men 18-49, #4 in 18-34, #5 in women 12-34 and #3 in men 12-34. It had 100,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 38.9%), 51,000 in women 18-34 (up 6.3%), 175,000 in men 35-49 (down 1.7%) and 54,000 in women 35-49 (down 3.6%). The audience was 72.4% male in 18-49. The show did an 0.12 in 12-17 (down 7.7%), 0.22 in 18-34 (up 25.8%), 0.36 in 35-49 (down 2.1%) 0.39 in 50+ (up 2.6%).

Q1: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal – 936,000 viewers, 385,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cassidy vs. Lethal/Powerhouse Hobbs promo/Ricky Starks & Juice Robinson segment – 962,000 viewers (up 26,000), 436,000 in 18-49 (up 51,000)

Q3: Ruby Soho promo/Soho vs. Skye Blue/Hangman Page interview – 957,000 viewers (down 5,000), 433,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q4: MJF promo/FTR promo/Jade Cargill promo/Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Top Flight & AR Fox – 884,000 viewers (down 73,000), 400,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q5: End of JAS vs. Top Flight & Fox/Post match with JAS, Elite and House of Black – 838,000 viewers (down 46,000), 401,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q6: Tony Khan promo/Bryan Danielson promo/Jox Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Dark Order – 778,000 viewers (down 60,000), 351,000 in 18-49 (down 50,000)

Q7: End of Moxley & Castagnoli vs. Dark Order/The Acclaimed & JAS segment – 727,000 viewers (down 51,000), 320,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)

Q8: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – 756,000 viewers (up 29,000), 315,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)