Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past week’s AEW Dynamite rose in viewership and the ratings from the six-month low the week before. The show had 877,000 viewers and a 0.32 (423,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. The show also had a 0.25 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour. It was the best 18-49 and viewership since March 22 (tied with April for viewers)

The show performed well against its stiffest competition of the year so far. It was #9 for the night and #5 in its time slot, against the NBA Playoffs game between the Knicks and the Heat (4,388,000/1.49), Vanderpump Rules (which had an all-time record of 1,437,000 and 0.59), Donald Trump’s Town Hall on CNN (3,308,000/0.43) and the NHL Playoffs between Toronto and Florida (1,210,000/0.40). On the west coast, Dynamite also competed with the Warriors vs. Lakers game, which had 7,546,000 viewers and a 2.72 rating.

The show was #11 in women 18-49, #8 in men 18-49, #7 in 18-34, #8 in women 12-34 and #5 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, it was up 13% in viewers, up 14% in 18-49 and up 23.4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was up 4.4% in viewers, down 0.9% in 18-49 and up 20.8% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 115,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 7.5%), 59,000 in women 18-34 (up 73.5%), 188,000 in men 35-49 (up 14.6%) and 61,000 in women 35-49 (down 7.6%). It’s audience in 18-49 was 71.6% male, which went from 68.8% at the start of the show to 74% at the end. It had an 0.15 in 12-17 (up 15.4%), 0.25 in 18-34 (up 23.4%), 0.39 in 35-49 (up 8.3%) and 0.35 in 50+ (up 9.4%).

Q1: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix – 866,000 viewers, 415,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Castagnoli vs. Fenix/Miro appearance/promos from Sammy Guevara, MJF, Blackpool Combat Club & The Elite/FTR, Jarrett group & Mark Briscoe – 859,000 viewers (down 7,000), 425,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q3: Thunder Rosa appearance/Sammy Guevara interview/Tony Khan promo/Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia – 880,000 viewers (up 21,000), 439,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q4: End of Cassidy vs. Garcia/The Outcasts, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida video/Christian Cage promo – 878,000 viewers (down 2,000), 422,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q5: Darby Allin promo/Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart – 877,000 viewers (down 1,000), 406,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q6: Orange Cassidy & Best Friends segment/House of Black vs. Bandido & Best Friends – 842,000 viewers (down 35,000), 407,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q7: Kyle Fletcher attacks Orange Cassidy/Jack Perry promo/Ricky Starks promo/Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley – 880,000 viewers (up 38,000), 431,000 in 18-49 (up 24,000)

Q8: End of Moxley vs. Omega – 937,000 viewers (up 57,000), 435,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)