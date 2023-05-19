Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was down in viewership and ratings this week. The show had 814,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating (368,000) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.21 rating in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including the individual quarter hours. It was noted that there were some issues with Youtube TV in parts of the country, as well as with DVR playbacks. However, this wouldn’t have been enough to have anything more than a minor impact.

Dynamite was #7 for the night on cable and #3 in its time slot. It was behind the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics NBA playoff game (5,945,000/2.07) and Vanderpump Rules (1,885,000/0.83). The latter has been continuously rising in viewers in recent weeks, with this episode up 31.1% in viewers and up 40.8% in 18-49 from last week, which itself set records.

AEW was #9 for the night in women 18-49, #6 in men 18-49 (behind Vanderpump with men for the first time ever), #7 in 18-49, #8 in women 12-34 and #6 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, the show was down 6.7% in viewers, down 13% in 18-49 and down 14.4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 11.3% in viewers, down 14.6% in 18-49 and down 3.9% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 258,000 men 18-49 (down 14.9%) and 110,000 women 18-49 (down 8.3%). The audience was 70.1% male in 18-49. Dynamite had an 0.13 in 12-17 (down 13.3%), 0.21 in 18-34 (down 14.4%), 0.35 in 35-49 (down 12%) and 0.35 in 50+ (same as last week).

Q1: Wardlow, Christian Cage & Luchasaurus angle/Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill – 908,000 viewers, 377,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Allin & Cassidy vs. Bill & Moriarty/The Young Bucks & Blackpool Combat Club angle/Wardlow promo/Sammy Guevara vs. Exodus Prime – 876,000 viewers (down 32,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q3: Sammy Guevara promo/FTR angle with Jeff Jarrett group/Darby Allin promo/Hikaru Shida & Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm – 832,000 viewers (down 44,000), 384,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q4: End of Shida & Baker vs. The Outcasts/Orange Cassidy promo/Tony Khan announcement – 762,000 viewers (down 70,000), 345,000 in 18-49 (down 39,000)

Q5: Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong – 816,000 viewers (up 54,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (up 35,000)

Q6: Rush vs. Jack Perry – 799,000 viewers (down 17,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q7: MJF segment/Jay White vs. Ricky Starks – 753,000 viewers (down 46,000), 354,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q8: End of White vs. Starks/Don Callis promo/Elite & BCC angle – 769,000 viewers (up 16,000), 364,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)