Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was back up to over 700,000 viewers, while also rising in the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 713,000 viewers, an 0.24 rating (319,000) in 18-49 and 0.18 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details about the numbers, including a quarter-by-quarter breakdown.

The show was #6 for the night and #3 in its time slot, behind the NBA game between Minnesota and Dallas on TNT (6,818,000/2.40, 198,000/0.09 on Tru) and the Florida vs. New York Rangers NHL game on ESPN (1,984,000/0.61). While not head-to-head, TNT’s Rich & Shameless about Brett Favre also came out ahead of Dynamite, getting 831,000/0.29.

Compared to last week, the show was up 6.1% in viewers, up 7% in 18-49 and up 53.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 15.7% in viewers, down 24.4% in 18-49 and down 28% in 18-34. Of note is that last year at this time, Dynamite was only against the NHL and not the NBA.

This week’s episode had 62,000 in men 18-34 (up 31.9%), 64,000 in women 18-34 (up 82.9%), 135,000 in men 35-49 (down 7.5%) and 58,000 in women 35-49 (down 17.1%). The audience in 18-49 was 61.8% male. An interesting note is that in 18-34, there were more women viewers than men, which hardly ever happens for AEW. However men 18-34 grew through the show, from 48,000 to 87,000. Women 18-34 opened at 74,000 and ended at 48,000, Men 35-49 started at 120,000, peaked at 156,000 (Q5) and ended at 128,000. Women 35-49 opened at 70,000 and ended at 61,000.

Q1: Roderick Strong & Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy & Will Ospreay – 794,000 viewers, 312,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Strong & Beretta vs. Cassidy & Ospreay/Young Bucks & Sonjay Dutt segment/Bang Bang Gang segment – 786,000 viewers (down 8,000), 329,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)

Q3: Bryan Keith vs. HOOK vs. Katsuyori Shibata/Chris Jericho promo/Mercedes Mone & Willow Nightingale video – 706,000 viewers (down 80,000), 307,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q4: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal/Jon Moxley appearance/Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland – 710,000 viewers (up 4,000), 323,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

Q5: End of Strickland vs. Wayne – 698,000 viewers (down 12,000), 333,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q6: Malakai Black vs. Kyle O’Reilly/Bloodbath segment – 688,000 viewers (down 10,000), 331,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q7: Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron & Saraya – 631,000 viewers (down 57,000), 287,000 in 18-49 (down 44,000)

Q8: End of Storm & May vs. Cameron & Saraya/Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh – 693,000 viewers (up 62,000), 328,000 in 18-49 (up 41,000)

Overrun: The Elite attack Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin saves – 702,000 viewers (up 9,000), 324,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)