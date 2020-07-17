Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we reported yesterday, AEW’s ‘Fight for the Fallen’ episode of Dynamite doubled the ratings of NXT and also won the night in viewers. Dynamite had 788,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating (380,000 viewers), compared to NXT’s 631,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating (186,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers, including quarter by quarter.

Of the sports-centric shows, the night was won by NASCAR (#3 for the night), which competed with both shows in the final ninety minutes. For comparison’s sake, it had 2,076,000 viewers and a 0.35 in the demo. The Nascar All-Star open that preceded it had 1,516,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating. It had a 0.13 rating in 12-17, 0.20 in 18-34, 0.50 in 35-49 and 1.36 in 50+, with 67.6% male in 18-49 and 65.8% male in 12-17. The shows also competed against UFC, but UFC pulled in worse ratings than AEW and NASCAR, but not NXT. It did however, have fewer total viewers than NXT. The prelims were #37 for the night while the main card was #16.

The competition isn’t going to get any easier, as the NBA will return in two weeks with ESPN airing doubleheaders starting August 5. ESPN will also air games against RAW and TNT will air games against Smackdown. MLB is also on its way back although the days it will air varies.

Dynamite was ranked #5 for the night and had its best numbers since May 27. NXT was #49, getting its worst numbers since May 20. It also had the second-lowest demographic number in the history of its time on USA Network, mostly due to the numbers it had with males under the age of 35. AEW was #4 among non-news shows, #3 in males 18-49 behind NASCAR and Challenge: Total Madness, and #4 in males 12-34 behind Challenge, Hannity and NASCAR.

Dynamite was up 10.2% in total viewers and 4.4% in 18-49. It won every key demo, although women 35-49 was close. It had 70,000 in men 18-34 (down 21.3%), 52,000 in women 18-34 (up 23.8%), 191,000 in males 35-49 (up 17.9%) and 67,000 in women 35-49 (down 5.6%). NXT, meanwhile, was down 16.9% in total viewers and down 29% in the demo. It had 6,000 in men 18-34 (down 87.2%), 29,000 in women 18-34 (down 12.1%), 86,000 in men 35-49 (down 27.1%) and 65,000 in women 35-49 (up 1.6%).

Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown for AEW:

Q1: Cody vs. Sonny Kiss – 826,000 viewers, 374,000 in 18-49

Q2: Lucha Bros vs. FTR – 788,000 viewers (down 38,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q3: End of Lucha Bros vs. FTR/Segment with FTR & The Elite – 766,000 viewers (down 22,000), 372,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q4: Chris Jericho interview/angle with Orange Cassidy – 765,000 viewers (down 1,000), 376,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q5: The Elite vs. Jurassic Express – 791,000 viewers (up 26,000), 378,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q6: Hikaru Shida interview/Jon Moxley interview/Allie & Brandi Rhodes vs. MJ Jenkins & Kenzie Paige – 743,000 viewers (down 48,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q7: Nyla Rose interview, start of Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – 780,000 viewers (up 37,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – 844,000 viewers (up 64,000), 407,000 in 18-49 (up 27,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Keith Lee promo – 693,000 viewers, 208,000 in 18-49

Q2: Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest – 620,000 viewers (down 73,000), 175,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q3: Timothy Thatcher segment/Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell – 625,000 viewers (up 5,000), 196,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q4: Tegan Nox interview, start of Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic – 602,000 viewers (down 23,000), 192,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q5: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic – 608,000 viewers (up 6,000), 179,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q6: Dijakovic & Karrion Kross segment/Thatcher vs. Denzel Dejournette – 641,000 viewers (up 33,000), 179,000 in 18-49 (no change)

Q7: Robert Stone segment, Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox – 610,000 viewers (down 31,000), 175,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q8: Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox – 652,000 viewers (up 42,000), 186,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

AEW had a 0.14 in 12-17 (up 7.7%), 0.16 in 18-34 (down 6.95), 0.42 in 35-49 (up 15%) and 0.30 in 50+ (up 10%). The audience was 68.7% male in 18-49 and 64.7% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.06 in 12-17 (down 45.4%), 0.05 in 18-34 (down 56.3%), 0.23 in 35-49 (down 17%) and 0.36 in 50+ (down 7.7%). The audience was 49.5% male in 18-49 and 19.3% male in 12-17.