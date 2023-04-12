Raven Recalls Appearing on MTV’s TRL in 1998, Taking Pic With Foo Fighters

Raven made an appearance on MTV’s TRL Live for WCW in 1998, and he recently looked back on the experience. The Flock leader appeared on the show during a feud with DDP, and he talked about his memories from the experience during an appearance on the Snake Pit Podcast. You can check out the highlghts below:

On what he remembers of the appearance: “The Foo Fighters nearly s**t their pants, it was hilarious. And I remember that they took a photo of it, and he was doing a diary of his trip or whatever, [Dave] Grohl was. And so you had — somebody took a Polaroid I think of us, or a photo of us. And in it, I look like a Cro-Magnon man. And the photo was in Rolling Stone magazine, and I’m like, ‘That’s the picture that I get in Rolling Stone magazine?’ I look like a mutant, it’s the worst photo, easily the worst photo I’ve ever taken in my life, and I’m like, ‘Great, Rolling Stone magazine.’ Oh well, it’s better than not being in it.”

On the Foo Fighters at the time: “If I remember correctly, the Foo Fighters weren’t monsters though, like they became. They were just after like one album I think. Which was still pretty big, but they weren’t the stars that they became. Grohl was always going to be because of Nirvana, but…”

On being able to appear on the show: “Yeah you know, it’s a shame that MTV was on its last legs though? You know, like it was breathing, it’s still around now. But MTV was very influential, and you know, this was the influential period where it was up there [holds hand high]. And it was up there, and then it was like [lowers hand], and that’s where we caught them. But better late than to not show up at the dance at all.”