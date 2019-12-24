Raw Draws Lowest Non-Holiday Viewership in Show’s Broadcast History

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of Raw. Per the report, last night’s Dec. 23 show drew an average 1.835 million viewers. The show dropped from last week’s 2.053 million viewers, which was the post-TLC edition of Raw. Previously, the viewership for the post-TLC 2019 broadcast had the lowest viewership ever for Raw in history, until last night’s Christmas Week show.

This is now the lowest non-holiday edition of Raw viewership in show history. Raw drew 1.955 million viewers for Hour 1, 1.864 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.686 million viewers for Hour 3. That number for the third hour is the lowest third hour viewership of all time for the show.

The show averaged a 0.52 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That’s across a 0.56 rating for Hour 1, a 0.53 rating for Hour 2, and a 0.48 rating in Hour 3 in the 18-49 key demo. You can check out the breakdown of hourly numbers below.

8 PM: 0.56 demo rating (1.955 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.53 demo rating (1.864 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.48 demo rating (1.686 million viewers)