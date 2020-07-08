RAW Rating Slightly Higher Than Last Week, Lowest Viewership Since May

Showbuzz Daily reports that Monday’s episode of RAW had 1,687,000 overnight viewers which is down from last week’s 1,735,000. It’s also the lowest number in that measure since May 4, when the show had 1,686,000 viewers.

However it’s not all bad news for WWE. In the key adults 18-49 demo, RAW had a 0.49 rating, which is a slight improvement from last week’s 0.48.

Hour one drew 1.697 million viewers and a 0.49 rating, getting #5 for the night on cable. Hour two had 1,752 million viewers and a 0.51 rating (#4 for the night). Hour three had 1,612 million viewers and a 0.48 rating.

The #1 show of the night for cable was TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, which drew 2,854 million viewers and a 0.79 rating.