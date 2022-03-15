Raw Tag Team Championship Match Added to WrestleMania 38

RK-Bro will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. On Monday night’s show, the Street Profits interrupted Randy Orton and Riddle’s RK-Bro Celebration and said they wanted their shot at the titles at the PPV. Orton initially was not down with the idea, but Riddle supported it and the match was made.

That led to a match between Riddle and Montez Ford, which was disrupted when Alpha Academy came out and attacked both teams.

WrestleMania 38 takes place on April 2nd and 3rd in Dallas, Texas and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have a fully updated card after tonight’s show.