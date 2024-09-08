Rebel Says She Was Hospitalized In May Due to Pneumonia

Rebel hasn’t been seen on AEW TV in quite some time, and she recently revealed that she has been dealing with issues stemming from a bout with pneumonia. The former ally of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter last competed on AEW TV in the summer of 2022, and she posted to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she was hospitalized in May due to pneumonia.

Rebel wrote:

“Next year, expect a very fit birthday pic. This year has not been what I expected. I’ve kept this private until now bc I believe I’m on the up. Thank you to the very few who knew what was going on and kept it private. And for those who didn’t know, I’ll spare you the details but in short, I was hospitalized in May for a good while bc they found a mass in my lung that they couldn’t figure out what it was, turns out it’s pneumonia. A couple of ct scans found some other minor issues that I am taking care of. I feel better every day, now that I am getting a handle on these things. cheers to another trip around the sun”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Rebel for a quick and full recovery.