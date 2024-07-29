Red Velvet Credits Bryan Danielson With Her Return to Wrestling

During the post-show media scrum following ROH Death Before Dishonor (via Fightful), Red Velvet credited Bryan Danielson, among others, for her return to the ring after suffering an injury that almost made her quit wrestling. Velvet injured her knee and it kept her out for nine months. She returned and defeated Billie Starkz for the ROH Women’s TV title at the event.

She said: “There is a lot. I could go down the list of people that have been such a big part of my journey and returning. Queen (Aminata) is one of them. She is one of the main reasons that ignited the fire in me. I’ve been working with so many people. I have to thank Bryan Danielson. He’s been a huge part of my comeback and investing in me and seeing what I can do and believing in me. I can thank everybody. Tony Khan. All these people. That list would go on. When I got injured, I did a lot of deep soul-searching. Nobody knows, maybe they do, I’m 32 now. Once I hit my 30s, after everything I went through, started getting to know myself as a woman and realized that, I looked back at everything. I like to watch a lot of myself from before and just enjoy the journey and seeing me grow up here at AEW and make my name at AEW. That’s special to me and my home. I have thank AEW. I am where I am today because of Tony Khan and AEW. I did some deep soul-searching. I’m growing as a woman and it was time for the world to see that. I’m not afraid anymore to be vulnerable with people and show them, I can be up here right now, but I was at my lowest. A lot of soul searching.“