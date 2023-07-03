REELZ Spokesperson Says Talks With MLW Are Ongoing

PWInsider reports that a spokesperson with REELZ said that the cable network is still in talks with MLW for season two of Underground. The first season has concluded and there have been rumors that the promotion may be done on the network.

The statement reads: “Talks for season two continue. Fans of Major League Wrestling can still watch past episodes of Underground Wrestling on subscription VOD services including Amazon Channels, Fire TV and Roku.”

The network is also working on wrestling-themed documentaries.