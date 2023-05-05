wrestling / News
Renee Paquette Believes NHL Stanley Cup Results Could Make Christian Cage Cry
The NHL Stanley Cup playoffs are ongoing, and Renee Paquette believes tears could be in Christian Cage’s future if the Toronto Maple Leafs win it all. Paquette was a guest on ESPN’s The Drop and talked about how the AEW star is incredibly invested in the playoffs as a supporter of the Maple Leafs.
“I feel like tears could maybe happen,” Paquette said of Cage (per Wrestling Inc). “He’s so invested, and I know how much he’s watching. He’s watching regular season games, of course he’s super invested in the playoffs. But yeah, I think him seeing Toronto start to make these moves, if they were to pull it off and win the Stanley Cup, I think we would see a grown Christian Cage cry.”
The Leafs are down 1 – 0 in the second round of the tournament against the Florida Panthers, with game two taking place as of this writing.
"Go Leafs go, go Knights!" 🍁⚔️
AEW broadcaster @ReneePaquette joined @wyshynski and @Arda to discuss her fandom of both the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights, what she would do if she had the Stanley Cup for a day and more! pic.twitter.com/mC3oFFcDTP
— ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE’s Decision To Have Clash at the Castle in Cardiff Last Year
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Being Left Off WrestleMania XIV, Feeling Marginalized In 1998
- Trinity Fatu Addresses What Happened the Day She Left WWE, Says She Was Unhappy
- Chavo Guerrero Says He Doesn’t Talk to Vickie Guerrero Anymore, Supports Sherilyn