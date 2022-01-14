Renee Paquette Thinks Nikki ASH Heel Turn Needed To Happen, Comments on Wrestlers in WWE Battling Creative

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Renee Paquette spoke about Nikki ASH turning heel on Monday’s episode of RAW and why she felt the move needed to happen. Here are highlights:

On the Nikki ASH heel turn: “I feel like this is what needed to happen, I don’t know it’s what everybody saw coming. I think people thought maybe it was going to be Rhea Ripley to be the one to split the group up. But Nikki A.S.H., honestly when she started this character I was like, ‘hmmm, not sure what we are doing here.’ I was really on the fence about it. But I love Nikki I think she’s so great. I know how creative she is. I know how much she loves what she does and has such a passion for professional wrestling. So for her to take a character like that and run with it and truly see people jump on this bandwagon. I think was really, really cool.”

On Rhea Ripley being lost in the shuffle: “Can you believe that’s the thing though, can you believe that’s a thing for Rhea Ripley. I can’t believe it. She’s incredible, she’s just like this perfect package that is ready to go. She’s young but she’s so adaptive, I think she’s incredible. I can’t believe that she’s somebody that could have for a second fallen between the cracks.”

On talent having issues with the creative team: “I want to see what they’re going to do with this. Like we were just saying with Rhea. Sometimes you get stuck battling against the creative team and what other people’s vision is for you, maybe. I know what that uphill battle can look like. But I do think Nikki is so determined to be doing all the things that her character wants to do. I’m sure she’s got some kind of mapped-out vision board at home, of the things that maybe she would like to do. So let’s hope she can get some other people on board and really bring some of this sh*t to fruition.”