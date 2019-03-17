Renee Young Says She’s Gotten Feedback to Talk Less on Commentary

– Renee Young briefly touched on her WWE commentary work during her latest Regular Girls podcast with friend and actress Stacey McGunnigle. While talking about the advice they’ve gotten from horoscopes, Young noted that she watches back her commentary with the other announcers and get tips, with one particular piece of feedback is knowing when to talk and when not to.

“So I’ve been working each week — I work with Tom Phillips, this week I worked with Vic Joseph — but we’ll go back and watch [and] listen to my commentary on Raw or on a pay-per-view or whatever and like, dissect it,” Young said. “They’ll give me pointers, et cetera, et cetera, and it’s extremely beneficial to me. But yeah, that was kinda the note where they’re like ‘You don’t have to talk as much as you think you need to talk. Maybe just sit back and listen a little bit.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ And that’s like, really no easy task for me. I’m so used to being like, the talker. And keeping the ball afloat. So when I don’t have that ball, to keep it afloat, I think that’s an uncomfortable spot for me and then I end up, just like…diarreah of the mouth because I don’t have a firm grasp on what’s happening.”

You can listen to the full episode below, which also feature her talking briefly about her WrestleMania outfit amidst discussion of a host of pop culture topics including the college bribery scandal and the Michael Jackson Leaving Neverland documentary.

If you use the quote in this article, please credit the Regular Girls podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com.