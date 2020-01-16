Rey Fenix in Visible Pain and Struggles to Leave Ring at Last Night’s AEW TV Taping (Spoilers, Video)

– A video has surfaced on Facebook showing AEW talent Rey Fenix having trouble leaving the ring after working at match at last night’s AEW TV tapings. According to the Facebook post, Fenix worked a match against Joey Janela last night for AEW Dark. However, Fenix had difficulty leaving the ring after the match was over. You can check out that video below.

Dave Meltzer commented on the Fenix situation on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, the Fenix vs. Janela match was filmed for AEW Dark at last night’s show. It’s possible that AEW was attempting to film more two weeks worth of AEW Dark as the tapings went on for a while.

Meltzer said that Fenix was “legitimately hurt,” and that he heard after the show that AEW officials hope that Rey Fenix is OK. Fenix apparently slipped a lot of moves last night and went into the match hurting and taped up, and the match with Janela hurt him even worse. Meltzer indicated that Fenix has a penchant for working too many dates and working too hard, and it finally caught up with him.

Also, Meltzer noted that Janela won the match, which was not initially reported for yesterday’s spoiler results for AEW Dark. The video shows Fenix getting checked on by the ringside officials. Eventually, he is able to get out of the ring and walk to the back while being assisted by the referees.