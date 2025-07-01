Rey Fenix Says He’s ‘Living the Dream’ in WWE

– Speaking to SA Live, WWE Superstar Rey Fenix promoted the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center on July 18. Fenix said he’s currently “living the dream” with his career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rey Fenix on his WWE run: “That means a lot. It’s a dream come true. The kid inside my heart, it’s very happy. I’m living the dream. I dream to be part of WWE universe from as a kid. So now, the dream come true and I’m very excited every day. I’m so happy.”

On wrestling Chad Gable as El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41: “I remember the moment and still being nervous and I have no words to describe how amazing — I remember that day was incredible from that first hour. When I received the message, like, ‘You have to work WrestleMania today.’ It was no words in my mouth. It was like, my mind blowing up. I can’t believe it. But so happy because I did it.”

On seeing his brother Penta compete in the Fatal 4-Way for the Intercontinental Title: “I had this picture in my mind, these two kids, playing wrestling on my mom’s bed. Jumping from the couch to the floor, and playing as a kid… and with this big dream and that night, WrestleMania night, was indescribable. My brother is my older brother but I see him just more like a older brother, like my dad. So happy and very, very proud of my brother and of myself for sure.”

Fenix and Andrade picked up a win over #DIY last week on WWE SmackDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.