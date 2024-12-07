Rey Fenix Responds To Fan Post About AEW Not Using Him, Says He Will ‘Speak the Truth’

Rey Fenix has not been seen on AEW TV since the July 20th episode of Collision and fans are not happy about his absence. It’s believed that AEW added more time onto his contract due to injury, which means he did not become a free agent when his brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, did. However, AEW still hasn’t used Fenix on TV, even while he’s under contract.

A fan took to Twitter to call out AEW for this, which prompted a response from Fenix.

The fan wrote: “AEW not using Rey Fenix is fuckin WRONG! WWE sells out almost every arena they go to. They’re doing the best business they ever have. WTH does Tony Khan think will happen if the Lucha Bros go there? WWE isn’t being hurt by this AT ALL! The only one being affected is Fenix, and he’s the most innocent party in all of this.”

Fenix replied: “I will have my chance to speak the truth.”