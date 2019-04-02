wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio Injured During Raw Main Event, Smackdown Match Cancelled

April 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rey Mysterio’s match on Smackdown has been cancelled due to an injury suffered by Mysterio on last night’s Raw. WWE announced on Twitter today that Mysterio suffered an ankle injury during his loss to Baron Corbin and that his match with Andrade will not take place as scheduled.

Kayla Braxton noted that Mysterio is still set to face Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at WrestleMania, and that Mysterio’s injury will be re-evaluated ahead between now and the PPV on Sunday.

