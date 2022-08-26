Rey Mysterio & The Miz’s Families Set For Celebrity Family Feud

The Mysterio family and The Miz family will do battle on Celebrity Family Feud. ABC ABC has announced that the two WWE stars’ families will compete on the game show, with the show airing on August 28th at 8 PM ET.

The announcement notes that Team Mysterio will consist of Rey, Dominik, Angie Gutierrez, Aalyah Gutierrez (daughter), and family friend Daniel Mallory. Team Miz will be Miz, his mother Barbara Pappas, father George Mizanin, mother-in-law Marjolaine Martin, and cousin Don Mizanin.

Team Mysterio will play for Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, and Team Miz will play for V Foundation’s Connor’s Cure Fund.