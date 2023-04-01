wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio Forms New Latino World Order With Legado Del Fantasma On WWE SmackDown

March 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Latino World Order WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The Latino World Order is back in action, as Rey Mysterio brought Legado Del Fantasma into the group on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Mysterio offer the group — Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega — lWo shirts during a backstage segment. Mysterio has had some backup from Legado in recent weeks, and Mysterio paid it back by bringing them into the faction.

The lWo was a short-lived faction that was formed by Eddie Guerrero in 1998 and included Juventud Guerrera, La Parka, Rey, Héctor Garza, Psychosis, Ciclope, and several other luchadores from WCW.

