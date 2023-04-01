wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Forms New Latino World Order With Legado Del Fantasma On WWE SmackDown
The Latino World Order is back in action, as Rey Mysterio brought Legado Del Fantasma into the group on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Mysterio offer the group — Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega — lWo shirts during a backstage segment. Mysterio has had some backup from Legado in recent weeks, and Mysterio paid it back by bringing them into the faction.
The lWo was a short-lived faction that was formed by Eddie Guerrero in 1998 and included Juventud Guerrera, La Parka, Rey, Héctor Garza, Psychosis, Ciclope, and several other luchadores from WCW.
LWO: Latino World Order 🇲🇽
Legado Del Fantasma has @reymysterio's back and he has theirs. 🤝 @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @deltoro_wwe @joaquinwilde_ #WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dfpFxyRnIC
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023
Latino World Order! #LWO@reymysterio @EscobarWWE @ZelinaVegaWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4zvRXdB7MD
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2023
