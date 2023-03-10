Rhea Ripley Explains Why She Chose Charlotte Flair At Wrestlemania

In an interview with WWE Die Woche (via Fightful), Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley explained why she chose Charlotte Flair and not Bianca Belair at this year’s Wrestlemania. Ripley previously fought Flair at Wrestlemania 36 and lost, so she wants revenge.

She said: “The decision between Bianca and Charlotte was very difficult. I definitely had to sit down and have a long hard think about my decision. I do have unfinished business with Bianca, I was number one contender until I got injured and pretty much knocked my front tooth out, and I lost my spot, I lost my opportunity. That’s something that happens. If you get hurt, you lose your spot on the ladder and you have to work your way back to it. Bianca and I, a feud and us going head to head, is something that is going to be happening for years to come. We have a lot of years behind us and we’re going to run the women’s division in WWE. My choice to choose Charlotte was mainly because of revenge. She is pretty much my kryptonite and I’m sick and tired of it. I’ve worked so hard to get to where I am and be the sort of person that I am today and prove to everyone what I’m capable of and she’s the last person I have to prove myself to. I know, in my heart, at WrestleMania, she’s going to learn who Rhea bloody Ripley is and she’s not going to like the outcome.“