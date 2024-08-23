Rhea Ripley Has No Beef With Bianca Belair, But still Wants Another Match

Rhea Ripley says there’s no issues between her and Bianca Belair, though she does want another match with her former rival. Ripley and Belair last competed one-on-one at NXT Takeover: Portland in February 2020, and Ripley spoke about her respect for Belair and wanting to face her again in an interview with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter.

“I love Bianca Belair,” Ripley said (per Fightful). “I have no beef with Bianca Belair. I think she’s absolutely incredible at what she does. There’s that competitive side of me that wants to step in the ring with her. I want to see who is gonna come out victorious. I want to see who’s stronger and who’s more agile. She might have me in the agile aspect, but stronger? I don’t know, we’re a little bit close.”

She continued, “I can’t wait for that day. I feel like it can’t be wasted. I feel like that is such a high-key match that people want to see, and I want to do, and she wants to do. The two faces of WWE 2K24, I think that if we were to step in the ring together again, I think it would have to be WrestleMania worthy.”

Ripley is currently locked in a feud with The Judgment Day, and Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio in particular. She and Damian Priest will face the two at WWE Bash In Berlin.